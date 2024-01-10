BSW Wealth Partners Has $233,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

