BSW Wealth Partners Has $245,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average is $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

