BSW Wealth Partners Has $320,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American International Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

