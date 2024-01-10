BSW Wealth Partners Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

