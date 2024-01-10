BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $698.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $374.37 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.