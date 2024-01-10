BSW Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,330 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.4 %

RS stock opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.16 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

