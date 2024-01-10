BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $548.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

