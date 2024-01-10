BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $189.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.