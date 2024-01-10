BSW Wealth Partners Sells 159 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

