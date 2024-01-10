BSW Wealth Partners Sells 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.