Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.