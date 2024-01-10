C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. 108,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after buying an additional 52,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

