Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.87

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 359827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $240,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,768 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

