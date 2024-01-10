Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 11,881 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $78,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 674,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,373. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

