Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407,608. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

