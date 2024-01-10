Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 722 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $289,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 121.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 149,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

