Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $713.87. 166,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.24. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.