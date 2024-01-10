Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 1,278,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.