Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. 561,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Company Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

