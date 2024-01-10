Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 33,442 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,941. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

