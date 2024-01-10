Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,379,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.