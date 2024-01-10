Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 969,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,092. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

