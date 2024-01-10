Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 982,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

WY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 608,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,619. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

