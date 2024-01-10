Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $227.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

