Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 332,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

