Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 332,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
