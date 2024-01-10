Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $55.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VUG stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.48. 221,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

