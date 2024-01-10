Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.2% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.88. 528,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,885. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

