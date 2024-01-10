Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SONY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 444,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,017. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

