Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $413,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

