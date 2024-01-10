Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,515. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

