Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,548. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

