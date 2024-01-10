Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 321 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.08. The stock had a trading volume of 332,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.59 and its 200 day moving average is $319.70. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.