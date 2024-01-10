Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

