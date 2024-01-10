Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. 255,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

