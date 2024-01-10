Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

