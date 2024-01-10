Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 237 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 118,138 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 146,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

