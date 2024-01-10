Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.