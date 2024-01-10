Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

