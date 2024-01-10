Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 88 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

