Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 329,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6849462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

