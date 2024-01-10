CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.27. 32,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 139,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). As a group, analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.