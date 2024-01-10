Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $236.54. 1,691,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

