Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77. 142,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 369,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 386.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

