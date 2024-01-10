Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

