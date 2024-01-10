CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 314,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 153,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.