CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 314,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.