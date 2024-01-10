CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

CDW stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,459. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

