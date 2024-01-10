Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $28.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.28.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.