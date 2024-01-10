Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

