Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

