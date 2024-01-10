Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

