Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $49.92

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $51.29. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 21,262 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.